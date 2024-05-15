Irvington flag football team appeals ruling it must vacate wins over ineligible players

The Irvington High School girls flag football team has dominated opponents this season, harboring aspirations of winning the state championship for the second time in three years.

However, those title hopes may be dashed, after it was ruled that the team used two ineligible players and will have to forfeit its Super Football Conference victories, according to a report posted on NJ.com.

In a text message to the Irvington Herald on May 13, IHS athletic director Troy Bowers said the school has submitted an appeal. Bowers did not immediately respond regarding the outcome of the appeal.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Kyle Steele, had a 6-0 record, with five wins in the conference. After vacating those conference wins, their record is now 1-5. The out-of-conference win was against Mastery Camden.

This season, the Blue Knights were crushing opponents, outscoring them, 179-27.

One of their conference wins was against defending state champion Ridgewood. The Blue Knights avenged last year’s SFC playoff title loss to Ridgewood. Last year’s loss to Ridgewood denied the Blue Knights a shot at defending their state title.

Despite not being able to win a second straight state championship last year, the Blue Knights were one of five teams in the nation invited to play in the second Nike Football Kickoff Classic. They traveled cross-country to Beaverton, Ore., for the tournament that included teams from California, Nevada and Illinois and took first place.

In 2021, Irvington played in the first-ever state championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, but lost to Passaic County Tech. The following year, they played in the state title game again, this time at the New York Jets facility in Florham Park, where they defeated Hawthorne.