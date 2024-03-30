April pub crawl planned in South Orange

A Food Stroll and Pub Crawl will be held in South Orange on Sunday, April 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event, organized by South Orange Downtown, showcases the district’s diverse culinary landscape and unique retail offerings, according to a press release from SOD.

For one day only, strollers can enjoy bites from more than a dozen local eateries and take advantage of discounts from retailers.

Wristbands will be available at a reduced price when purchased in advance on the South Orange Downtown website: $40 for adults, $20 for Seton Hall University students/faculty, and $15 for kids aged 2-12. Children 2 and under are free.

Wristbands will also be available to purchase on-site on the day of the event at Spiotta Park’s ticket station for an additional $5.

A specially crafted map will guide participates to a selection of establishments, including Ariyoshi, BGR, Cereal Dreams, Chipoba, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, The Dancing Blender, Juice Hub, Jus’ Tacos, Miti Miti, Pandang, Papillon 25, The South Orange Wheelhouse, Tito’s Burritos & Wings, Village Hall Tavern & Beer Garden and Walia Ethiopian Restaurant.

A wristband also gives participants access to pub crawl specials from The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, Papillon 25 and Village Hall.

Participants can shop small with special offers from The Botanica Boutique, CLAY by Indigo Road Studio, Grá, Kitchen a la Mode and Sadie’s.

Additionally, attendees can enjoy playtime at Little Brain Lab or purchase discounted tickets to experience a performance at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC).

For a complete list of offers from these participating businesses and to purchase wristbands, visit www.southorangedowntown.org/food-stroll-pub-crawl.