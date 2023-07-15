Author’s second book to be launched at South Orange Public Library event

A book launch event is planned for a local librarian whose second novel, which has a setting inspired by the South Orange Public Library, has just been published.

Local author and librarian Laura Sims’ second novel, “How Can I Help You,” will debut on July 18 and to celebrate the occasion South Orange Public Library will host a conversation with Sims and fellow author Jon Michaud.

At the event Sims will discuss what inspired her to write this thriller, which explores the dark side of human nature and the dangerous pull of artistic obsession.

“Give this unputdownable title to readers who revel in messy and complicated characters,” Library Journal said of Sims’ new book.

“I did use South Orange Public Library as the model for the library in the story,” said Sims, “especially in terms of its floor plan and layout.” Sims works as a reference librarian and hosts the lecture series at SOPL.

An award-winning poet, Sims has published four poetry collections; her essays and poems have appeared in The New Republic, Boston Review, Electric Lit, and more.

Her first book, “Looker,” was claimed by Vogue as one of the “Best Novels of 2019” and Sims as “Top Ten New Jersey Authors of 2019” by the Star-Ledger. Looker is currently in development for television with eOne and Emily Mortimer’s King Bee Productions.

The book launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th from 6-7:30 p.m., at SOPL, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange.

Copies of “How Can I Help You” and “Looker,” as well as Michaud’s book “Last Call at Coogan’s,” will be available for sale and signing. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit www.sopl.org.