Area eateries benefit from Restaurant Revitalization Fund

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To help one of the business sectors in the state hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown, the state’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund shelled out more than $28.6 billion in grants to restaurants and caterers that sustained financial losses during the pandemic.

The fund was established as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March 2021. More than 101,000 restaurants in New Jersey received grants as of June 30, according to the Small Business Administration. The average grant size was $283,000.

The following area restaurants received grants: