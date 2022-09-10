40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.

The Belleville Chapter of UNICO and the Federation of Italian American Societies of New Jersey will hold their annual Columbus Day flag raising on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. at Belleville Town Hall, 152 Washington Ave. The Nutley Chapter of UNICO will hold its annual Columbus Day flag raising at 11 a.m. at Nutley Town Hall, 1 Kennedy Drive.

The committee will present the 2022 Grand Marshal Award to Tina Cervasio, Fox 5 lead sports anchor and reporter, and host of “Sports Xtra.” The gala honoree dinner will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Nanina’s in the Park, 540 Mill St. in Belleville.

In addition to Cervasio, other honorees this year are: Nutley Woman of the Year Roseann Biasi Vazquez, Nutley Man of the Year Jason Zinna, Belleville Woman of the Year Patricia Ferrara Wells, Belleville Man of the Year James A. Corino, Italian Heritage Award winner Michael V. Calabro, Renaissance Woman Jerri Custode, Renaissance Man Nicholas F. Cozzarelli, Italian Business Owner of the Year John Monaco of A Personal Touch Florist, Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dolores Del Deo Kirk and Community Excellence Award winner Frank Dauksis.

This year’s parade will be celebrating 40 years of promoting, protecting and preserving Italian heritage, culture and traditions. The parade has more than 800 participants and more than 50 entries, including marching bands, drill teams, antique automobiles, motorcycles, floats, flags and representation from many local town organizations. There will be face painting, and a bounce house and slides for the children.

The parade reviewing stand will be at Franklin Avenue at the Oval in Nutley. To participate, contact Bill Freda at 973-632-4367.