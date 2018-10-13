‘Strut Your Mutt’ through Essex County this spooky season

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County invites area dog owners to display their creativity and participate in “Strut Your Mutt,” the county’s annual canine Halloween costume parade and contest. This year, three parades have been scheduled, with the newly-opened Essex County Hilltop Dog Park hosting its first event. Participation is free. The costume parades and contests will be held as follows:

Parade No. 1 will be Saturday, Oct. 20, with registration at 9:15 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m. at Brookdale Dog Park on Grove Street in Montclair.

Parade No. 2 will be Saturday, Oct. 20, with registration at 1:15 p.m. and the parade at 2 p.m. at South Mountain Dog Park on Crest Drive in Maplewood/Millburn.

Parade No. 3 will be Sunday, Oct. 21, with registration at noon and the parade at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Dog Park on Courter Lane in North Caldwell.

In case of rain, each parades rain date is exactly one week later.

“The Essex County dog parks have become popular places for dog owners to bring their faithful companions. In turn, the canine costume parades are growing into a favorite Halloween celebration for everyone to enjoy. Whether you own a dog or not, we invite you to come see creative costumes worn by dogs of all breeds,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said.

“Strut Your Mutt” is a free event. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in a variety of categories. For more information, call 973-268-3500.