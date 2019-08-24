Super Bowl champion hosts Clara Maass golf tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Former New York Giant and two-time Super Bowl champion David Diehl, a current NFL analyst, served as host of the fifth annual Clara Maass Medical Center Golf Invitational on Monday, Aug. 12, at Montclair Golf Club in West Orange. The event raised $300,000 to support patient services at RWJBarnabas Health’s Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Diehl has been a supporter of Clara Maass Medical Center since his playing days and currently serves as an ambassador for RWJBarnabas Health and The Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes. He speaks regularly to young athletes, parents and coaches on topics such as the importance of concussion education and cardiac screenings, leadership, sportsmanship and healthy tips to optimize performance.

Photos Courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health