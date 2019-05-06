ECPO to offer domestic violence course

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will offer a free course to equip volunteers and others in the community with training to provide outreach services and crisis intervention to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The program, called Sanctuary, is an interactive 120-hour course. After completing the course, volunteers — who are members of local churches, mosques, synagogues, municipal police departments, social service organizations and emergency agencies in Essex County — will be able to provide culturally sensitive outreach to domestic violence victims and their families in a 24- to 72-hour period.

Among other things, the basic course deals with the nature of catastrophe; assisting underserved victim populations; crisis intervention and counseling; the spiritual dimension of trauma, crime and victim advocacy; safety planning and threat assessment; and the intersection of substance abuse, mental health and victimization.

The basic course is 80 hours and will start May 14. Each session will meet for three hours from 6 to 9 p.m. Application packets are available online at www.njecpo.org under the “What’s New” tab. Return the application with all necessary signatures and notarized to EssexVW@njecpo.org by May 10. For more information, call 973-621-4689.

An advance 40-hour course will be offered in the fall of 2019 at a date to be announced.

Both courses are a part of the offices ongoing service to assist victims and their surviving family members.