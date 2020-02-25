Help those experiencing domestic violence

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Make a difference in the lives of domestic violence victims by becoming a Domestic Violence Response Team volunteer with Rachel Coalition and the Safe House. Specially trained DVRT volunteers provide support, information and referrals to victims at police headquarters, and educate victims about their legal rights in obtaining temporary restraining orders.

Applications must be at least 21 years old, have access to transportation, be able to serve on an on-call shift basis, and be willing to submit to a background check and fingerprinting.

Rachel Coalition, a division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest, will hold training on Tuesday evenings, from March 3 through June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. The 40-hour training course will be provided to successful applicants. No prior experience is required.

To request a DVRT application, contact Laura Van Dyke at 973-325-4105 or Michelle Frank at mfrank@jfsmetrowest.org.