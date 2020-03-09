Healthcare Foundation of NJ funds project at Clara Maass

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey recently awarded a grant to Clara Maass Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health to support the development of a hybrid operating room. The grant will provide funding in the amount of $198,476 and will be used to fund additional imaging capabilities in the hybrid operating room.

Unlike a traditional operating room, a hybrid operating room — commonly called a hybrid OR — is a surgical room that is equipped with a multitude of advanced, cutting-edge medical imaging devices such as a fixed C-arm, computed tomography and/or magnetic resonance imaging scanners. These imaging devices enable hospitals to conduct minimally-invasive surgeries with shorter procedural times and lengths of stay, leading to faster recovery and safer surgical procedures for patients. At Clara Maass Medical Center, the hybrid OR will be primarily used for endovascular procedures.

“Our patients deserve the very best in health care services and I greatly appreciate the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey for their support in helping to make the dream of top quality health care a reality for our patients” Clara Maass President and CEO Mary Ellen Clyne said.

“Having the ability to conduct endovascular procedures within the hybrid operating room will create an incredible opportunity to enhance our patient’s experience at Clara Maass Medical Center by offering surgical services that are innovative, safe and with even greater efficiency,” interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Naveen Ballem said.

The capabilities of a hybrid OR also provide surgeons with the flexibility to perform multiple procedures during one surgery, and they are typically outfitted with sleek, modern equipment that enables perioperative teams to efficiently prepare for an open incision surgery, if the need arises. Other key features of a hybrid OR include quick imaging; surgeons are able to perform surgeries with greater precision and enhanced safety for patients.