Essex County to present emergency food distribution event

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ – Essex County will present an emergency food distribution event on Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at the Charles H. Bullock School, 55 Washington St. in Montclair, to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus. The 1,000 boxes of food that will be distributed are meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food. The event will be held rain or shine.

Residents who want to take advantage of this free giveaway must enter Washington Street via Elm Street. Left turns from Elm Street onto Washington Street will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Elm Street/Orange Road before turning right onto Washington Street. In addition, residents are asked to not arrive at the site until 8 a.m. Vehicles that arrive before 8 a.m. will be asked to leave. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and to prevent any traffic backups from being created.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide approximately 40 meals. They consist of a variety of nonperishable food such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf-stable milk, and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli. Items may vary based upon availability.

The emergency food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. When residents arrive at the site, they are being asked to keep their windows rolled up and to open their trunk. Volunteers will place one emergency food box into each vehicle.

This event will only provide boxes to cars. Buses will not be allowed to enter. In addition, people walking to the site cannot be assisted.