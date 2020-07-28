CASA’s back-to-school drive

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County CASA is currently holding its back-to-school drive. Even if it is still unclear whether students will be learning in-person or virtually, one thing is certain: Students need the proper supplies to support their learning. To make a donation, visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28M8VW1TL8BEI/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist. Please order supplies by Aug. 22 to ensure timely arrival. For more information, reach out to Marisol at mgarcia@casaessex.org.