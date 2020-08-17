PSE&G to reimburse customers for food and medicines spoiled during Isaias

NEWARK, NJ — PSE&G is expanding its claims policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic so that customers whose electrical service was interrupted by Tropical Storm Isaias for at least 72 hours can be reimbursed for spoiled food and medication. The tropical storm knocked out power for more than 575,000 customers in New Jersey, making it the fifth-most destructive storm in PSE&G’s more than 100-year history.

“We recognize that losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hardship for many of our customers,” PSE&G President Dave Daly said. “Given the unique combination of circumstances, we believe the right thing to do is to expand our claims process to ease the burden on the customers most impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias.”

PSE&G will reimburse residential customers up to $250 and commercial customers up to $5,000 for food spoilage if their service was interrupted for 72 hours or longer between Aug. 4 and 12 because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

For residential customers, food spoilage claims of $150 or less must include an itemized list. Food spoilage claims of more than $150 must include an itemized list and proof of loss — for example, cash register tapes, store or credit card receipts, canceled checks or photographs of spoiled items.

Separately, customers will be reimbursed for losses, up to a maximum of $300, for prescription medications that spoiled due to lack of refrigeration. Customers must provide an itemized list of the medications and proof of loss — for example, pharmacy prescription label or pharmacy receipt identifying the medicine.

Commercial customers applying for reimbursement must supply an itemized list of spoiled food and proof of loss — for example, invoices, inventory lists or bank statements.

Customers can apply for reimbursement at pseg.com/claims. Reimbursement claims cannot be processed over the phone. Customers will have until Sept. 16 to file claims. Reimbursement is expected to take up to 60 business days from when a proper claim form is completed and submitted to PSE&G.