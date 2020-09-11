Remembering the Essex County victims of 9/11

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 people were murdered in terrorist attacks in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Stonycreek, Pa. May we always remember the victims. Below are the Essex County residents who were killed in the terrorist attacks:
- Cesar A. Alviar, 60, of Bloomfield
- Sean Booker, 35, of Irvington
- Scott Walter Cahill, 30, of West Caldwell
- John A. Candela, 42, of Glen Ridge
- Mark L. Charette, 38, of Millburn
- Douglas MacMillan Cherry, 38, of Maplewood
- Kirsten L. Christophe, 39, of Maplewood
- Robert D. Cirri, 39, of Nutley
- Robert Joseph Coll, 35, of Glen Ridge
- Michael Collins, 38, of Montclair
- Caleb Arron Dack, 39, of Montclair
- Elizabeth Ann Darling, 28, of Newark
- Luke A. Dudek, 50, of Livingston
- Antoinette Duger, 44, of Belleville
- John Ernst Eichler, 69, of Cedar Grove
- Daphne F. Elder, 36, of Newark
- William John Erwin, 30, of Verona
- Syed Abdul Fatha, 54, of Newark
- Christopher Faughnan, 37, of South Orange
- Emeric J. Harvey, 56, of Montclair
- Donald Thomas Jones II, 39, of Livingston
- Edward Thomas Keane, 66, of West Caldwell
- Howard L. Kestenbaum, 56, of Montclair
- Dorota Kopiczko, 26, of Nutley
- Franco Lalama, 45, of Nutley
- David Shufee Lee, 37, of West Orange
- Steven Barry Lillianthal, 38, of Millburn
- Ming-Hao Liu, 41, of Livingston
- Joseph P. McDonald, 43, of Livingston
- Craig D. Montano, 38, of Glen Ridge
- Robert M. Murach, 45, of Montclair
- Patrick Sean Murphy, 36, of Millburn
- Catherine Nardella, 40, of Bloomfield
- David Lee Pruim, 53, of Montclair
- Harry Ramos, 45, of Newark
- Stephen Louis Roach, 36, of Verona
- Daniel Rossetti, 32, of Bloomfield
- Norman S. Rossinow, 39, of Cedar Grove
- Ian Schneider, 45, of Short Hills
- Terrance H. Shefield, 34, of Newark
- George V. Sims, 46, of Newark
- Frank J. Spinelle, 44, of Short Hills
- Jennifer Marie Tino, 29, of West Caldwell
Editor’s note: If a name has accidentally been omitted, please let us know by sending an email to ykatzwer@thelocalsource.com.
