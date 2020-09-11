Remembering the Essex County victims of 9/11

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 people were murdered in terrorist attacks in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Stonycreek, Pa. May we always remember the victims. Below are the Essex County residents who were killed in the terrorist attacks:

Cesar A. Alviar, 60, of Bloomfield

Sean Booker, 35, of Irvington

Scott Walter Cahill, 30, of West Caldwell

John A. Candela, 42, of Glen Ridge

Mark L. Charette, 38, of Millburn

Douglas MacMillan Cherry, 38, of Maplewood

Kirsten L. Christophe, 39, of Maplewood

Robert D. Cirri, 39, of Nutley

Robert Joseph Coll, 35, of Glen Ridge

Michael Collins, 38, of Montclair

Caleb Arron Dack, 39, of Montclair

Elizabeth Ann Darling, 28, of Newark

Luke A. Dudek, 50, of Livingston

Antoinette Duger, 44, of Belleville

John Ernst Eichler, 69, of Cedar Grove

Daphne F. Elder, 36, of Newark

William John Erwin, 30, of Verona

Syed Abdul Fatha, 54, of Newark

Christopher Faughnan, 37, of South Orange

Emeric J. Harvey, 56, of Montclair

Donald Thomas Jones II, 39, of Livingston

Edward Thomas Keane, 66, of West Caldwell

Howard L. Kestenbaum, 56, of Montclair

Dorota Kopiczko, 26, of Nutley

Franco Lalama, 45, of Nutley

David Shufee Lee, 37, of West Orange

Steven Barry Lillianthal, 38, of Millburn

Ming-Hao Liu, 41, of Livingston

Joseph P. McDonald, 43, of Livingston

Craig D. Montano, 38, of Glen Ridge

Robert M. Murach, 45, of Montclair

Patrick Sean Murphy, 36, of Millburn

Catherine Nardella, 40, of Bloomfield

David Lee Pruim, 53, of Montclair

Harry Ramos, 45, of Newark

Stephen Louis Roach, 36, of Verona

Daniel Rossetti, 32, of Bloomfield

Norman S. Rossinow, 39, of Cedar Grove

Ian Schneider, 45, of Short Hills

Terrance H. Shefield, 34, of Newark

George V. Sims, 46, of Newark

Frank J. Spinelle, 44, of Short Hills

Jennifer Marie Tino, 29, of West Caldwell

Editor’s note: If a name has accidentally been omitted, please let us know by sending an email to ykatzwer@thelocalsource.com.