Remembering the Essex County victims of 9/11

By on Comments Off on Remembering the Essex County victims of 9/11

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 people were murdered in terrorist attacks in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Stonycreek, Pa. May we always remember the victims. Below are the Essex County residents who were killed in the terrorist attacks:

  • Cesar A. Alviar, 60, of Bloomfield
  • Sean Booker, 35, of Irvington
  • Scott Walter Cahill, 30, of West Caldwell
  • John A. Candela, 42, of Glen Ridge
  • Mark L. Charette, 38, of Millburn
  • Douglas MacMillan Cherry, 38, of Maplewood
  • Kirsten L. Christophe, 39, of Maplewood
  • Robert D. Cirri, 39, of Nutley
  • Robert Joseph Coll, 35, of Glen Ridge
  • Michael Collins, 38, of Montclair
  • Caleb Arron Dack, 39, of Montclair
  • Elizabeth Ann Darling, 28, of Newark
  • Luke A. Dudek, 50, of Livingston
  • Antoinette Duger, 44, of Belleville
  • John Ernst Eichler, 69, of Cedar Grove
  • Daphne F. Elder, 36, of Newark
  • William John Erwin, 30, of Verona
  • Syed Abdul Fatha, 54, of Newark
  • Christopher Faughnan, 37, of South Orange
  • Emeric J. Harvey, 56, of Montclair
  • Donald Thomas Jones II, 39, of Livingston
  • Edward Thomas Keane, 66, of West Caldwell
  • Howard L. Kestenbaum, 56, of Montclair
  • Dorota Kopiczko, 26, of Nutley
  • Franco Lalama, 45, of Nutley
  • David Shufee Lee, 37, of West Orange
  • Steven Barry Lillianthal, 38, of Millburn
  • Ming-Hao Liu, 41, of Livingston
  • Joseph P. McDonald, 43, of Livingston
  • Craig D. Montano, 38, of Glen Ridge
  • Robert M. Murach, 45, of Montclair
  • Patrick Sean Murphy, 36, of Millburn
  • Catherine Nardella, 40, of Bloomfield
  • David Lee Pruim, 53, of Montclair
  • Harry Ramos, 45, of Newark
  • Stephen Louis Roach, 36, of Verona
  • Daniel Rossetti, 32, of Bloomfield
  • Norman S. Rossinow, 39, of Cedar Grove
  • Ian Schneider, 45, of Short Hills
  • Terrance H. Shefield, 34, of Newark
  • George V. Sims, 46, of Newark
  • Frank J. Spinelle, 44, of Short Hills
  • Jennifer Marie Tino, 29, of West Caldwell

Editor’s note: If a name has accidentally been omitted, please let us know by sending an email to ykatzwer@thelocalsource.com.

  

Remembering the Essex County victims of 9/11 added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS