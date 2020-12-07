Belleville Historical Society presents special flag to store owners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY / BELLEVILLE, NJ — Veterans from Nutley and Belleville posts of the American Legion, Amvets, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Purple heart Society, Sons of the American Legion and active Army assembled at Nutley Park ShopRite on Wednesday, Dec. 2, for a special flag-raising ceremony.

A large 5-foot-by-8-foot American flag was raised on the store’s flagpole. The flag had been flown over Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor on Sept. 14, the anniversary of the famous bombardment of the fort and the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The flag was presented to the area ShopRite’s owners by the Belleville Historical Society in appreciation and recognition of their decades of outstanding community service.

“For more than half a century, the Locurcio and Infusino families have gone far beyond the call of duty in serving our communities,” Belleville Historical Society President Michael Perrone said.

The flag was accepted by store manager Ken Tise and Luke Locurcio, son of store owner Vincent Locurcio.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Perrone