Celebrating Wreaths Across America Day in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Wreaths Across America Day will be observed locally this Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter’s Church cemetery in Belleville. Wreaths Across America will coordinate the laying of hundreds of thousands of wreaths at the graves of veterans throughout the United States. The blessing of Christmas wreaths for veterans will take place at St. Peter’s at noon.

This is the fourth year that the Belleville Historical Society’s Veterans Christmas Wreath Project, the local coordinator of Wreaths Across America, will set wreaths on veterans graves throughout Belleville and at six other area cemeteries where Belleville soldiers, who were killed in action, are interred.

Last year the society set approximately 200 wreaths. For more information or to participate, contact Michael Perrone at 973-780-7852 or email bellevillehistory@gmail.com.