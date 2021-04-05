Bloomfield to host virtual presentation on Essex-Hudson Greenway project

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield will host a virtual presentation on the Essex-Hudson Greenway project on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

Mayor Michael Venezia and members of the Town Council will be joined by Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill for the presentation. The New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition and the Open Space Institute will update the community on the status of the rail line acquisition, share initial details about the project and share ways the community can support the project in Bloomfield.

“The Essex County Greenway is an exciting project that would improve recreational opportunities for all people living in or around the area where the park would be located,” Venezia said. “I look forward to hearing an update from NJBWC and OSI on the status of this project and I hope that members of the community will join us.”

“The potential that this project possesses for so many communities from Essex to Hudson County is tremendous and I would love to see it come to fruition,” Councilman Nicholas Joanow said. “By working with our various partners and continuing to push for this park, it could one day be a reality.”

The Essex-Hudson Greenway project is a proposed 9-mile park that will span from Essex County to Hudson County. OSI, in partnership with the NJWBC and the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, signed a preliminary purchase and sale agreement in 2020.

The park would include parts of Bloomfield, Montclair, Glen Ridge, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus and Jersey City. To join the presentation, go to http://bit.ly/EHG-BLMFD and use passcode 626348.