Payne announces $408 million to support local higher education institutions

WASHINGTON, DC — Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. announced on May 14 the estimated funding for the colleges and universities of New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District from the American Rescue Plan. The funding helps local institutions recover from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 global pandemic and allows them to continue to serve their students safely. In addition, each institution will use at least half of their funds for emergency cash assistance grants to help students who are facing hunger, homelessness or other hardships during this public health crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled our local colleges and universities and created housing and food concerns for our college students,” Payne said. “Students were not able to attend classes and too many of them lost their jobs during this crisis. I was proud to secure this funding to support schools and help students survive this difficult time.”

The total funding for colleges and universities in NJ-10th came to $408,191,564. Specifically, Bloomfield College will receive $7,848,039, Essex County College will receive $26,069,661, Hudson County Community College will receive $29,905,167, Kean University will receive $39,720,296, Montclair State University will receive $55,633,617, New Jersey City University will receive $24,578,577, New Jersey Institute of Technology will receive $24,370,415, Rutgers University will receive $147,821,278, Seton Hall University will receive $15,666,357, St. Peter’s University will receive $10,912,636 and Union County College will receive $25,665,521.

For more information about how to apply for an emergency grant, students should contact their college or university.