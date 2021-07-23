Scholarships for Belleville, Bloomfield and Glen Ridge students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation has named four 2021 scholarship recipients: Belleville’s Vivian Shu Yi Li, who will attend Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., and Cybel Cobbinah, who will attend Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.; Bloomfield’s Gwen Reoch, who will attend Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn.; and Glen Ridge’s Sawyer L. Smith, who will attend the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I.

This scholarship awards program is sponsored by the chamber’s business members each year. The scholarship awards are presented to graduating high school seniors that reside in the towns of Bloomfield, Belleville and Glen Ridge. The criteria for the scholarships are based on their financial need; upcoming fall attendance at a college, university or vocational school; intention to pursue a career that is business-oriented; and extracurricular and community activities. To apply, students must submit an application, a 500-word essay, their grade-point average, letters of recommendation from teachers and acceptance letters from colleges.

The Class of 2021 scholarships were sponsored by Belleville Motor Lodge business owner Cecelia Polizzi and Provident Bank marketing manager and Vice President Michael Kahn.