Belleville SAL gathers for breakfast just to be together

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 held a spring breakfast on Sunday, May 16, for no other reason than to just get together and have a nice meal together as an American Legion family.

With 15 dozen eggs donated by Hazelman Farms in West Milford, plus food donated and purchased by the SAL, more than 40 people over three hours attended the event. SAL chefs Ed Hall and John Rieger scrambled up the eggs, along with copious amounts of bacon, sausage and potatoes. Two huge coffee cakes were also provided by Gencarelli’s Bakery of Bloomfield, as well as rolls donated by Teixeira’s Bakery in the Ironbound section of Newark.

In the end, it just ended up being a good breakfast with great friends and fantastic food. The event was open to the public; those who brought an American Legion Membership card — from anywhere in the American Legion family — ate for free.

For information about upcoming events, check out the “American Legion Post 105” Facebook page.

Photos Courtesy of SAL Squadron 105