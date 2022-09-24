Annual Belleville Food Truck Festival returns with host of international flavors

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The annual Belleville Food Truck Festival will have a new home this fall. Unlike previous years, the free, family-friendly event will be held at the Belleville High School, 100 Passaic Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 10 p.m. The Belleville Food Truck Festival will be serving up everything from empanadas to egg rolls, lobster rolls to lomo sliders, Cubanos to cupcakes.

There will be music and much more. Residents can enjoy garlic knot sliders, comfort food such as falafels and sweet desserts.

As if the promise of heaping hot fudge sundaes isn’t enough to excite the kiddies, there will also be face painting, sand art, a bouncy house, pony rides, a petting zoo and perhaps a surprise or two.

There will also be a classic car show, motorcycles on display from Bergen County Harley-Davidson, and a beer, margarita and sangria garden.

“With an international palate of foods and activities for kids of all ages, this event truly brings the community together,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “Come hungry for the food, stay for the fun.”