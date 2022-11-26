Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour returns

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and participate in the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour. This year’s tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the following locations:

Essex County Kip’s Castle Park, 22 Crestmont Road, Verona; 973-433-7469; essexcountyparks.org . Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens, 474 Upper Mountain Ave., Upper Montclair; 973-783-5974; presbyirisgardens.org . Admission is free. Open Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Canfield-Morgan House and Museum, 903 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove; 973-239-5414; cedargrovehistoricalsociety.org . Admission is free, donations are accepted. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Crane Homestead, 289 Westville Ave., West Caldwell; 973-226-8976. Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Glenmont at Thomas Edison National Historical Park, 37 Honeysuckle Ave., West Orange; 973-736-0550, ext. 11; nps.gov/edis . Admission is charged per person and free for children under 18. Tickets must be purchased at the Laboratory Complex Visitor Center, 211 Main St. in West Orange, the day of the tour and includes access to the laboratory complex. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grover Cleveland Birthplace, 207 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell; 973-226-0001; clevelandbirthplace.org . Tours are by reservation only via telephone. There is a limit of six visitors every 20 to 30 minutes. Admission is free, donations accepted. Open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The Gypsy Farmhouse, 106 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove; 973-239-9886; gypsyfarmhouse.com . Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kingsland Manor, 3 Kingsland St., Nutley; 973-661-3410; kingslandmanor.org . Admission is free, donations accepted. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Montclair Historical Society properties: Crane House and Historic YWCA, 110 Orange Road, Montclair; 973-744-1796; montclairhistorical.org . Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave., Bloomfield; 973-743-1234. Admission is free. Open Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

“The Holiday House Tour is a great example of organizations throughout the county pooling their resources to create a wonderful event for families to enjoy and to provide insight into how past holidays were celebrated,” DiVincenzo said. “Take a break from the hustle and bustle this December and visit local homes and landmarks that will have decked the halls in holiday extravagance for one spectacular weekend. Tour historic Essex County with your friends and delight in the spirit of the season.”

The public can visit each site at their own pace. The houses will be exquisitely decorated for the holidays and be open for public viewing. Each site will offer something unique, including musical entertainment, refreshments or educational programs. For more information, call 973-268-3500 or visit essexcountynj.org.