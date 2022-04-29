Applications being accepted for inaugural Belleville Farmers Market

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The inaugural Belleville Farmers Market will be held Saturday June 18, township officials recently announced, followed by the third Saturday of each month through October, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market is intended to be a place where vendors will sell fresh fruits and vegetables, sharing the venue with small-business owners, who will offer everything from local honey to homemade crafts.

The market will be held at Belleville High School, 100 Passaic Ave., and the first one will feature Montclair Community Farms and its mobile farm stand as an anchor tenant.

Supported by the township’s Green Team, the creation of the farmers market is an extension of other recent township initiatives, such as the community garden and last summer’s Green Fair.

“This is another initiative that promotes healthy lifestyles and creating a better Belleville for our residents,” Mayor Michael Melham said in a press release. “And having the chance to come out and pick healthy foods also promotes a sense of community pride. You don’t need to go to a neighboring town — we have it right here in Belleville.”

Gabrielle Bennett-Meany, a member of Belleville’s Green Team as well as vice president of the Board of Education, said the farmers market will have all the things you think of when you visit a fresh farm stand: rows and rows of lettuce, cucumbers, apples, tomatoes, peaches and other produce.

However, the Belleville Farmers Market has plenty of room to grow.

“We envision it as a place where people who have created small side businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic can come and sell their wares,” Bennett-Meany said. “We’d like to also include vendors selling items such as homemade art or small jewelry or pottery or jams and jellies — that type of thing.”

All vendors are required to submit a completed packet by June 3. Participation fees are charged. The vendor’s application form is available on the township website at https://tinyurl.com/vbsd2cka.