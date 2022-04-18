Arc of Essex County 5K raises more than $50,000 for programming

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Arc of Essex County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism, gathered for its 24th annual Building Tomorrows 5K Run and Family Walk on Saturday, April 9, at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.

The 5K winners were Jose Veras, 30, of Jersey City, and Julianne Roberts, 29, of West Orange, Veras, the overall winner and men’s division winner, finished with a time of 17:04, and Roberts won the women’s division with a time of 23:40.

Ian McCartney, 31, of Hoboken, with a time of 17:48, and Carlos Nunes, 56, of Kearny with a time of 18:03, rounded out the top three for the men’s division, and Allison Place, 41, of West Orange, with a time of 24:57, and Michele Ellis, 52, of Lake Hopatcong, with a time of 25:17, rounded out with silver and bronze for the women’s division.

Other local runners who made the top 99 are: Joseph Boyce, 29, of South Orange, with a time of 21:27.64; Andy Gonzalez, 25, of Bloomfield, with a time of 22:29.80; Jonathan Gonzalez, 29, of Bloomfield, with a time of 23:06.51; Mark Reyes, 29, of Bloomfield, with a time of 24:03.53; Korbone Fong, 33, of West Orange, with a time of 24:21.16; Richard Hoff, 60, of South Orange, with a time of 24:31.44; Paul Delos Reyes, 34, of Verona, with a time of 24:47.02; Kevin Gilligan, 29, of West Orange, with a time of 26:24.76; Florence Dibella, 48, of Maplewood, with a time of 26:31.61; Meredith Whitaker, 31, of South Orange, with a time of 28:48.96; Nate Murphy, 9, of Maplewood, with a time of 29:35.47; Jacqueline Ogilvie, 57, of West Orange, with a time of 30:17.64; Maggie All, 38, of Montclair, with a time of 30:46.36; Nicole Stainer, 28, of Livingston, with a time of 30:48.22; Donald Theobald, 57, of Caldwell, with a time of 31:07.24; Kimberly Theobald, 26, of Millburn, with a time of 31:07.35; Nehemie Exius, of West Orange, with a time of 32:21.27; Cameron Black, 26, of West Orange, with a time of 33:12.45; Jacob Selin, 50, of Livingston, with a time of 33:38.51; Chau Reyes, 31, of Bloomfield, with a time of 33:43.66; Kate Facto, 39, of Maplewood, with a time of 34:07.47; Jennifer Cudmore, 48, of South Orange, with a time of 34:07.49; Arden Murphy, 11, of Maplewood, with a time of 34:08.87; Chris Murphy, 48, of Maplewood, with a time of 34:09.14; Sherri Kim, 53, of Livingston, with a time of 34:18.38; Michael Brown, 29, of South Orange, with a time of 34:56.12; Sophia Chanana, 13, of Verona, with a time of 35:17.20; Arun Chanana, 57, of Verona, with a time of 35:17.22; Wanda Weaver, 62, of Newark, with a time of 36:13.33; Mike Baldassare, 57, of West Orange, with a time of 36:27.79; Adam Krieg, 45, of Maplewood, with a time of 36:45.43; Samuel Choi, 12, of Livingston, with a time of 36:49.78; Stephanie Chen-Schmidt, 28, of Verona, with a time of 37:09.58; Richard Trenk, 64, of West Orange, with a time of 37:31.84; Diane Choi, 49, of Livingston, with a time of 39:16.96; Nancy Fass, 46, of Belleville, with a time of 45:36.97; and Sarvani Piratla, 38, of Millburn, with a time of 51:11.09.

The event raised more than $50,000 for The Arc of Essex County, and also included a family-friendly walk and an assortment of family activities, including a magic show, interactive bubble stations and cupcake decorating. It was the first time Building Tomorrows had been held in person since 2019.

The Arc of Essex County is one of the state’s largest providers of services and supports to the IDD community with a wide variety of programs that serve individuals from birth through their senior years.

“We would like to congratulate all of the runners and walkers who took part in the 2022 Building Tomorrows 5K Run and Family Walk,” The Arc of Essex County CEO Linda Cancro Lucas said. “It was so delightful to be able to gather together again, and thanks to everyone’s fundraising efforts and the participation of the community, we raised needed funds which will enable The Arc of Essex County to continue to fuel vital programs and services for children and adults with IDD.”

Top fundraisers were Maria Thottukadavil, Nancy Fass and Patricia Salmon, who received gift certificates donated by McLoone’s Boathouse as prizes.