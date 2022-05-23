Archdiocese welcomes five new priests, four new deacons

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, will ordain five men to the priesthood during the rite of ordination on Saturday, May 28, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Tobin also ordained four transitional deacons during a separate ordination at the cathedral on Sunday, May 22, at noon.

This year’s group of soon-to-be-priests come to the Archdiocese from all over the world, where they each led very different lives. They are as follows:

Roberto Julio Moreno Andrión, 37: Andrión was born and raised in Panama, where he worked as a physics teacher and researcher for many years before a friend reintroduced him to the Church. He entered the seminary in 2013 and earned two master’s degrees from Seton Hall University. Andrión will celebrate his first Mass at St. Benedict Church in Newark on May 29 at 11 a.m.

Matthew Gonzalez, 28: After first experiencing the call to the priesthood as an 8-year-old, Gonzalez fully embraced his passion for the Gospel in high school while serving as a youth minister at St. John the Evangelist Church in Bergenfield. He entered the seminary in 2015 and now has three degrees from Seton Hall. Gonzalez will celebrate his first Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Bergenfield on May 29 at 3 p.m.

David Hinojosa, 29: While working as a missionary in Houston, Texas, Hinojosa realized his calling in life was to help others strengthen their relationships with God. He has earned three degrees from Seton Hall. Hinojosa will celebrate his first Mass at St. Peter Church in Belleville on May 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Peter Jacob Volz, 30: Volz was working at a coffee shop while attending community college when he turned to missionary work with the Neocatechumenal Way and, after entering the seminary in 2012, went on to earn three degrees from Seton Hall. Volz will celebrate his first Mass at the Church of the Nativity in Midland Park on May 29 at noon.

Ashton Ignacio Francisco Wong, 30: Wong experienced much success and popularity as a star student-athlete growing up in Guam but finally found fulfillment upon entering the seminary in 2009. Wong will celebrate his first Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Bergenfield on May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The four men who were ordained as transitional deacons — Robert Burkot, Bernardo Garcia, Frenel Phanord and JuHyun Andrew Lee — are current seminarians who will each spend the next year serving an archdiocesan parish by performing charitable works, proclaiming God’s word, and assisting in the liturgical and sacramental life of the Church. This will culminate in their own ordinations to the priesthood one year from now. Garcia attends Saint Peter’s in Belleville.