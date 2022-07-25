Area residents may be eligible for relief from remnants of Hurricane Ida

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey officials announced July 21 that funds may be available to help property owners mitigate damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. Area residents could potentially qualify for assistance by filling out a survey online.

The state has been awarded $228 million in Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist with the recovery from the storm. The funds will create housing recovery and mitigation programs to help individuals and communities.

To access these federal recovery funds, the state must develop an action plan for how it will use these funds and submit it to HUD for approval. Developing the action plan and recovery programs will take several months to complete. The state will also dedicate funding from the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program toward housing mitigation efforts. The state will prepare an application to FEMA on behalf of specific properties to request funds to elevate them.

As the state begins this process, it is looking for feedback from homeowners and renters who were impacted by Ida. To hear more about the recovery programs, complete a short survey at https://apps.siroms.com/ApplicationELA/Account/Registration. The survey will remain open throughout the remainder of 2022.

For more information about the Hurricane Ida Action Plan or to ask any other question, send an email to DisasterRecoveryandMitigation@dca.nj.gov.