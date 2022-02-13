Belleville American Legion buys and donates Nutley Girl Scout cookies

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — American Legion Post 105 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 made life a little sweeter recently by buying and donating 120 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to overseas-deployed troops and veterans.

As they do every year, Girl Scouts around the country sell cookies as their biggest annual fundraiser. This is the case for Girl Scout Troops 20122 and 20462, both of Nutley, who have sold cookies for the past four years at Post 105. One of the options each year for anyone buying cookies is to donate boxes to be sent to deployed troops.

Since 2018, the Post 105 family has annually voted on buying and donating cookies to send to those in uniform who can’t be home during cookie season. This year, in its largest donation yet, SAL 105 voted to double its purchase from last year, donating four cases — 48 boxes of cookies — to troops, which ended up costing more than $200. American Legion Post 105 met that donation, bringing it up to eight cases overall.

In addition to that donation, SAL 105 purchased an additional $200 worth of cookies for a project run by SAL 105 Adjutant Rusty Myers, who is also the SAL Detachment of NJ children and youth commissioner, which will be completed in April during American Legion Children and Youth Month. Scouts from both Nutley troops, in addition to other local Girl Scout troops, will be delivering those cookies to veterans at VA hospitals and facilities throughout Essex County and New Jersey.

In total, troops and veterans this year get to enjoy more than 100 boxes of Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and an assortment of all of the other delicious cookies. This year’s ultimate donation from 105 to feed the sweet tooth of current and former service members ended up being $600.

The hope is that each bite of a Samoa or a Trefoil cookie reminds the troops of how much the American Legion 105 family appreciates and values what they do.

Girl Scout Junior Grace Myers of Troop 20122 and Cadette Abigail Myers of Troop 20462 accepted the donation on Jan. 31, while also making the rounds selling their cookies to everyone else at the post.

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers