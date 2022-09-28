Belleville American Legion’s annual picnic is a hit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville’s American Legion Post 105 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 held their annual picnic on Sept. 17 with more than 200 supporters of the post in attendance. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising thousands of dollars for the veterans programs run by Post 105. In addition, the American Legion 105 family raised and donated $1,500 to Gail’s Angels Foundation, a Nutley-based cancer charity.

“It’s amazing how members, guests and our community came together to help make this event absolutely perfect. What a great day,” SAL 1st Vice Commander James Elsmore said.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham, who also attended the picnic, echoed the sentiment on Facebook, writing, “Events such as these bind us and are the fabric of our community.”

With 1,200 raw clams — which everyone agreed are some of the best they have ever had; 30 pounds of sweet and hot sausage; and hamburgers, chicken and barbecue ribs grilled by Post 105 Legionnaires Jack Robuck and Walter LaBar, folks at the picnic ate and drank all afternoon while listening to the oldies performed by The Jersey Tones.

A day after National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 16, Post 105 set up a POW table in the middle of all of the tables, as does every American Legion throughout the country at events. The table, with white table cloth, POW flags and a place setting with a beer at it, is a reminder of those who never made it home.

Each year, members from the squadron and post run around town asking various businesses to donate gift certificates to raffle off at the picnic. This year, there were more than 60 gift certificates, items and baskets donated to raffle off, raising more than $1,200 for Post 105’s veterans programs.

For a second year in a row, SAL member Vinny Ferriole organized and ran a cancer fundraiser within the picnic. After donating to the American Cancer Society last year, the SAL connected with the Gail’s Angels Foundation, a charity focusing on moms with breast cancer who have a special needs child at home. The founder of the charity, James R. Babai, the owner of Essex Cigars, created the charity to honor his late wife. Raising $500 through separate raffle donations, the post and the sons matched what was raised — bringing the final donation to $1,500.

The event ended for a second year in a row with what was supposed to be a treat for just the kids, but one that everyone got to enjoy. Belleville Historical Society President Mike Perrone came by with his Good Humor ice cream tricycle cart. Dressed in a vintage-looking ice cream man uniform, Perrone handed out ice cream bars to everyone from the cart, which he himself bought and restored to resemble a 1950s Good Humor cart.

Following the announcement of all of the raffle winners and the 50/50 winner as the event wound down, the attendees and members of the American Legion family sat back, and enjoyed their cigars and drinks and the beautiful September evening.

SAL Commander Steve Sangemino, who chairs and organizes the event each year, said, “The picnic is always a success — thanks to all of the Sons, vets and volunteers who helped.”

Many of the volunteers at the event, who are extremely active at the post, are trying to charter a unit of the American Legion Auxiliary at Post 105.

Photos Courtesy Lauman Goon/SAL