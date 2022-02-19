Belleville Bengal celebrates local woman’s birthday with style

BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Super Bowl Sunday, as the Cincinnati Bengals battled it out with the Los Angeles Rams in California, the Belleville Bengal, said to be a distant cousin of the Bengals mascot, Who Dey, was getting ready for the big event. No, not the game — a birthday visit with Belleville’s biggest cheerleader: 93-year-young Eleanor Guarino. Delivering a fortune cookie–topped birthday cake — in the Year of the Tiger — and a Valentine’s Day heart full of chocolates, the tiger, accompanied by Belleville Historical Society Trustee Tom Grolimond, enjoyed cake, coffee and chocolates with Guarino.

