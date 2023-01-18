Belleville bids emotional farewell to longtime municipal clerk

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The township of Belleville is bidding a heartfelt goodbye to Kelly Cavanagh, who is retiring on Feb. 1, after dutifully serving 20 years as municipal clerk. A proclamation read at the Jan. 3 township council meeting lauded her strong sense of civic pride.

“On behalf of the mayor and township council, we want to express our sincere appreciation to Kelly for her loyalty, outstanding career and unwavering dedication and service to the township of Belleville,” the proclamation read.

Cavanagh will be succeeded by Alberto Cabrera, who served as the clerk for the town of Guttenberg in Hudson County for 14 years. Cabrera, who is bilingual, is already in Belleville, working with Cavanagh on a seamless transition.

Cavanagh has served the residents of Belleville in myriad ways over the past 31 years, including the past 20 as municipal clerk. Whether serving as secretary of the township council, serving as custodian of records, administering local elections, or issuing licenses and permits, she did it all with grace, integrity and an ingrained sense of duty.

The proclamation also acknowledged Cavanagh’s husband, Richard, and their son, John Joseph.

“Kelly will surely be missed as she’s been part of the fabric of our community for many years — a community she has served well,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “As a young, 25-year-old councilman, she was my clerk and now, as mayor, she’s been with me for the past five years. I know she has many good years ahead of her as she watches her son play football and prepares to travel. I sincerely wish her and her family well.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville Township