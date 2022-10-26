Belleville firefighters visit St. Peter’s School students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Members of the Belleville Fire Department paid their annual visit to St. Peter’s School and gave a hands-on demonstration to students from the younger grades and their teachers. During the visit, as pictured, kindergartners listened to a demonstration given by Battalion Chief William Tamburri and firefighter Michael Sarno handed out booklets to second-graders. With the church in the background, different grades followed a demonstration from a firefighter.

Photos Courtesy of Ivan Sciberras