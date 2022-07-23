Belleville Historical Society indulges towns’ sweet tooth with ice cream

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Belleville Historical Society celebrated National Ice Cream Day again with free ice cream visits to the Belleville Public Library on Friday, July 17, and Kingsland Manor in Nutley on Sunday, July 17 — once again served from a classic Good Humor ice cream bike. At Kingsland Manor, a recently refurbished Coca-Cola bike made its debut with Belleville Historical Society President Michael Perrone and recent Nutley High School graduate Nicholas Russo serving up Coke and root beer floats.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Perrone