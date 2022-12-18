Belleville holds annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Like a scene ripped from a holiday classic, Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano passed out bags of a holiday favorite, chestnuts roasted over an open fire, at Belleville’s annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular on Dec. 10. An estimated 3,000 people joined to sing carols, play games, make crafts and enjoy hot chocolate, according to a Belleville press release.

The annual event was bigger, better and brighter than ever. The event is free, with support through the municipality, board of education, Michael A. Melham Civic Association and other community sponsors.

None other than Santa Claus, taking a break from taking wish lists from boys and girls of all ages, pushed the plunger to light the 60-foot-high Christmas tree at Belleville High School.

The lights twinkled as children played in the bouncy house area and families enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides up and down Passaic Avenue. Others were checking out the petting zoo. Several organizations, community groups and municipal agencies also participated in the festival, sharing information with residents and seeking volunteers.

The school district sold Christmas tree ornaments, garden flags and potholders created by the students in the Life Skills Program. The Belleville Police Department passed out coffee, cookies and hot dogs, while the Belleville Fire Department gave away candy canes and small holiday-themed gifts.

“You can feel the warmth of the community here tonight,” said Mayor Michael Melham, who welcomed festival-goers to warm up around two fire pits that his association assembled and maintained through the night. “This night is about making spirits bright. Thanks to our collaboration with the Belleville School District, this event fills hearts with the holiday spirit.”

Council members Naomy DePeña and Vincent A. Cozzarelli also participated in the festival, greeting residents and spreading holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Graziano was focused on handing out the roasted chestnuts, a popular staple of the event. The deputy mayor soaked 75 pounds of chestnuts for three hours before the event, then sliced each one open before putting them on the grill to roast until they were soft and emitted a sweet, smoky scent.

Handing them out to festival-goers was a family affair. The deputy mayor’s sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Michael Catena, helped out. So did a longtime family friend, Jeanne DiPasquale Lombardi.

“This is what it’s all about,” Graziano said. “Belleville is about family and tonight we are one big, happy family.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville Township