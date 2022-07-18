Belleville man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, according to a July 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, July 17, Ramos-Gomez was shot while working in his corner grocery store, located on the 200 block of South 10th Street in Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.