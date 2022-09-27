Belleville native becomes an abbott

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.