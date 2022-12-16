Belleville SAL raises $6,000 to help local boy fight cancer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Following a fundraiser held in August, Belleville’s Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 presented a check to 9-year old Alex, who recently went into remission from leukemia. SAL 105 raised $6,000 to help with his family’s medical expenses.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Alex finally was in a place where he was comfortable dropping by to meet his new friends at SAL 105, and to take a photo with the big check. To his surprise, Ol’ Saint Nick was also there waiting for him, toys in hand.

Back during the summer, SAL 105 Cmdr. Steve Sangemino and Erica Portee, whose father was a Post 105 Legionnaire, got together and decided to put the full resources of the 105 family into helping Alex and his family. Alex, who is Portee’s nephew, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 6 years old. After beating cancer and “ringing the bell” in November 2021, he relapsed in February 2022. Post and Squadron 105 decided to make it their mission to raise money to help him get through his treatment, which included 12 rounds of chemotherapy and T-cell immunotherapy.

The fundraiser for Alex was held in the post parking lot at a benefit barbecue on Aug. 28. With each attendee making a $15 donation at the door, donations came from multiple sources in addition to Post and Squadron 105: American Legion Post 299, Belleville Mayor Michael Melham, Councilman Vincent A. Cozzarelli, and many other organizations and individuals.

“Every single time I get down on my SAL brothers, they step up and amaze me,” Sangemino wrote in an emotional Facebook post. “With all your help we were able to raise $6,000 to give to (Alex’s) family, (who) surely need our help.”

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary interest group, which is going through the chartering process at Post 105, were also indispensable with their help.

“I’m so appreciative of how many people are so giving and humble with their hearts — not knowing my nephew, but just knowing his situation,” Portee said. “Everyone came out to give their support, not just financially, but emotionally.”

Fun-loving Alex, who is on his way back to doing all of the things he loves — riding his bike, playing the piano, taking taekwondo and watching wrestling, to name a few — came down to Post 105 four months after the fundraiser to say thanks. The same day he visited, the 716th Quartermaster Company of the U.S. Army was having their Christmas party at the post hall. On his way to the children upstairs at the party from the North Pole, Santa took a slight detour and visited Alex and the rest of the children at the club to wish them a Merry Christmas and hand out presents.

Outside, while taking a photo with his new SAL 105 buddies, Alex’s mom, Lydia Alvarez, said, “I’m humbled and thankful for this surprise you have all done for us … and more importantly that you have treated us like family. You guys have taken us in without knowing us, so my heart is full. Once we settle our job will be paying it forward, because of you all.”

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers