Belleville SAL wins national award for photograph

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 in Belleville received a first-place Snapshots of Service Award at the 2022 national convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., in the category of veterans affairs. The award, presented to the squadron by one of New Jersey’s national delegates who attended the convention, is the first time the squadron has received national recognition for its efforts.

SAL Alternate National Executive Committeeman Henry Hasselhan, of Atco, attended the September monthly meeting in Belleville, where he presented the plaque from the national convention.

“I was very proud to accept the Snapshots of Service Award for Squadron 105 Belleville at the national convention in Milwaukee,” Hasselhan said. “Out of the three awards given out, New Jersey took two first prizes for picture submissions. The other was awarded to my own Squadron 311 Waterford. Congratulations to both squadrons, on behalf of the Detachment of New Jersey Sons of the American Legion, for your prize-winning photo.”

“Snapshots of Service” is a competition held by the national SAL organization wherein “Sons of The American Legion squadrons are encouraged to enter the annual Snapshots of Service photo contest to promote the Sons’ programs. … Photos must represent one of the four pillars: Americanism, children and youth, national security, or veterans affairs and rehabilitation.”

The photo submitted was taken by Detachment of New Jersey Children and Youth Commission Chairperson Rusty Myers for the “Cookies for our Vets” program in April 2022. The program involved raising money to purchase Girl Scout cookies from Scouts in the Nutley and Belleville area to give to veterans residing in state VA facilities. In the end, the Scouts and Sons delivered more than $1,000 of cookies to two VA locations.

“You guys deserve this,” 2022 Detachment of New Jersey Commander Mark Natale said. “You guys work so hard. … 105 is top notch.”

Belleville Squadron 105’s Myers took the photo of his son Jake delivering cookies to the East Orange VA hospital. Still wearing his mask, as COVID-19 was still a concern at VA facilities, Jake can be seen carrying a box of Tagalongs wearing his SAL garrison cap.

“At a squadron level, my kids are very involved with the Legion — and they have gotten a lot out of that,” Myers said. “This project was a way to share that experience with other Scouts, while doing something nice for our veterans.”

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers