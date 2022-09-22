Belleville urges homeowners, tenants to use online portal for state’s tax rebate program

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Township homeowners and tenants are urged to access an online portal to receive a property tax rebate through ANCHOR, a new state program that stands for “Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.”

Under the program, the state is planning to provide rebates for up to two million taxpayers in the current state budget, with an average check of $971.

“With the current state budget surplus, the governor and state legislature have created a program to provide direct relief for property taxes and rent,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said. “But to receive a check — expected to arrive by the spring — it is important that you apply by the Dec. 30 deadline.”

There are income guidelines, in which the program will provide up to $1,500 to taxpayers with 2019 gross incomes up to $150,000, and up to $1,000 for those with gross incomes between $150,000 and $250,000. ANCHOR also includes tenants, who can receive $450 if their gross income was $150,000 or less.

Applications started to be emailed on Sept. 13, while paper applications began being mailed Sept. 19. State officials say the applications are being sent on a rolling basis through the end of this month.

For any questions, please contact the ANCHOR hotline at 888-238-1233. Taxpayers can apply at tinyurl.com/9t2dz8nr or by phone at 877-658-2972 once they receive the application.