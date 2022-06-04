Belleville youngster wins third place in recycling art contest

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. congratulates Sabrina Palmer, of Belleville, for winning third place in the K-to-fourth-grade category in the second G’ART’bage Contest at the Essex County Environmental Center on Monday, May 23. The contest encouraged participants to create pieces of art using recycled or reused items. The artwork was displayed during the Environmental Center’s Earth Day celebration in April.