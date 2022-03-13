Bloomfield College president receives Excellence in Education Award from Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans received the Excellence in Education Award from the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce at its awards banquet on March 4 at The Chandelier in Belleville.

“I want to thank the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce for this recognition of my life’s work thus far. I am a teacher at heart and receiving this Excellence in Education Award is very meaningful to me,” Evans said. “I aim to always be a strong voice advocating for access to higher education for underserved student populations who dream of earning a college degree and achieving socioeconomic mobility for themselves, their families and the generations that will follow them.”

Evans became Bloomfield College’s 17th president on June 1, 2019. She has served in transformational leadership roles in higher education at both public and private institutions. Previously provost and vice president for academic affairs at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, Evans sequentially served as vice president for academic affairs, dean at OLLU, and associate dean and department chairperson at University of Texas at San Antonio. She has served as a faculty member for more than 23 years and has the rank of full professor. She is a past president and fellow of the American Counseling Association, and past president of the Association for Creativity in Counseling.

Evans is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions. A small sampling of these recognitions includes the NAACP President’s Award, the N.J. Legislative Black Caucus Foundation’s Black Excellence Award, the National Diversity Council’s Outstanding Multicultural Leadership Award, the Yellow Rose of Texas Lifetime Educator Award, and the Counselors for Social Justice’s Ohana Award.

“Dr. Evans is a highly engaging and respected, 30-plus–year educator who has authored numerous articles and book chapters focusing on issues of diversity, multiculturalism, women’s issues and leadership, and she has presented over 100 times at state, regional, national and international levels,” chamber Executive Administrator Donna M. Pietroiacovo. “The chamber is thrilled to honor Dr. Evans for her many contributions as a college faculty (member), college administrator, counselor and, of course, for her leadership as the first woman and African American president of Bloomfield College.”

In addition to the Excellence in Education Award bestowed upon Evans, the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce presented the Business of the Year Award to Dr. Sean Flynn of Step by Step Pediatrics in Bloomfield; the Community Service Award to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter; and the Support & Achievement Award to Patrick Colligan of 1st Cerebral Palsy of New Jersey in Belleville.

The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce comprises Bloomfield, Belleville and Glen Ridge. The volunteer organization is dedicated to supporting the civic, industrial, professional and social welfare of its members.