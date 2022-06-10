Cardinal ordains five new priests for Archdiocese of Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, ordained five men to the priesthood during the Rite of Ordination on May 28 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

As their loved ones looked on, the five priests-to-be — Roberto Julio Moreno Andrión, Matthew Gonzalez, David Hinojosa, Peter Jacob Volz, and Ashton Ignacio Francisco Wong — were called forward one by one as Tobin prayed over them and ordained them as priests. Hinojosa served as a transitional deacon and celebrated his first Mass at Saint Peter’s Church in Belleville.

After they were given their stoles and chasubles, and had their hands anointed with sacred chrism oil by Tobin, the five distributed Communion to the faithful for the first time as priests. Then, once the ordination concluded, they offered their first blessings to many of those gathered.

Photos Courtesy of Jon Marques and Julio Eduardo Herrera of the Archdiocese of Newark