Clara Maass receives $25K donation to support pediatric patients

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $25,000 to the Clara Maass Medical Center Foundation to support pediatric patients in the hospital’s emergency department.

The award will be used to purchase 35 hospital-grade flatscreen televisions and upgrade children’s programming in English and Spanish — initiatives that will create a more joyful environment for pediatric patients and their young siblings, who often accompany them.

The emergency department is the first entry point for many patients. Their wait times can be long due to the additional hours needed for observation and diagnosis before they are discharged home or admitted to the hospital. This can be particularly challenging for children, who are often anxious and restless during their stay in the emergency department.