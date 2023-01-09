Clara Maass welcomes its first 2023 baby

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Clara Maass Medical Center welcomed Kendrick, the hospital’s first baby of 2023, at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Proud parents Sarah and Dushont were presented with a gift basket that included a 2023 embroidered blanket and onesie from Dr. and Mrs. Philip Fiore, an ophthalmologist from Nutley, and gifts from the Clara Maass Auxiliary’s annual baby shower. Giving the family these gifts were Clara Maass personnel Tania Manago, Cynthia McMahon, Doreen Prayt and Chinwendu “ChiChi” Emenyeonu.