BELLEVILLE, NJ — As is customary during the month of October, the St. Peter’s Confraternity of the Holy Rosary in Belleville once more held its annual Communion breakfast recently. Close to 100 parishioners and friends attended the event at the Chandelier and listened to a keynote speech from Monsignor William J. Reilly, a longtime priest who has held several key roles in the Archdiocese of Newark since his ordination in 1965.

Photos Courtesy of Ivan Sciberras