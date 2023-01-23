County distributes $5.8M in CDBG funding to towns, organizations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 19 that $5.88 million will be distributed to 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.

“Programs supported through the CDBG and ESG programs are direct investments to provide services that enhance our quality of life and help stabilize our neighborhoods by modernizing our infrastructure and supporting programs that assist vulnerable populations,” DiVincenzo said. “These federal grants enable us to upgrade our sidewalks and roads, enhance handicap access, address mental health needs, support food pantries, and stimulate the overall development in our communities.”

A total of $4,550,238 in CDBG funding was awarded to 10 municipalities and county programs in the Essex County consortium. Belleville received $280,000 for water main relining and valve replacements along Newark, Watsessing and Forest avenues, and Kimball Street; Fairfield received $47,000 for ADA sidewalk improvements along Beverly Road; Glen Ridge received $35,000 for ADA sidewalk improvements along Spencer Road; Maplewood received $205,000 for ADA improvements at Memorial Park and the public works building; Montclair received $149,100 for ADA-compliant public restrooms at the library, its Brother to Brother and Family Promise programs, Montclair Neighborhood Development Corp., Oaks Integrated Care, SOFIA, and Succeed2gether; Nutley received $180,825 to rehabilitate Ravine Avenue; Orange received $218,700 to rehabilitate Laurel Street; Roseland received $30,000 for ADA improvements at Tedesco Park; South Orange received $100,000 for ADA improvements at Minelli Center; West Orange received $355,300 to rehabilitate Ashwood Terrace, William Street and Valley Road, for Bethany Center, for Main Street Counseling Center, and for Jesus, Others, Yourself Church of God; Essex County Public Works Department received $1,856,090 to reconstruct Sanford Avenue in Newark and Irvington; and Essex County received $1,048,223 for program administration, monitoring and oversight. Bloomfield, East Orange, Irvington and Newark apply for CDBG funding independently and do not participate in the Essex County consortium; Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Livingston, Millburn, North Caldwell, Verona and West Caldwell did not submit applications.

A total of $690,800 of CDBG funding was awarded directly to nonprofit community organizations. ARC of Essex County, headquartered in Livingston, received $35,000 to purchase an ADA-accessible vehicle for clients; Essex County Tenant Resource Center, East Orange, received $100,000 for support services for area residents; Family Connections, Orange, received $29,000 to deliver mental health counseling services; Family Service League, Montclair, received $48,000 to deliver services for victims of domestic violence; Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, West Orange, received $10,000 to delivery services for adults with disabilities; Jewish Vocational Service of MetroWest, East Orange, received $35,000 for vocational rehabilitation services; Mental Health Association, Montclair, received $29,000 to purchase a vehicle to transport clients; National Council of Jewish Women, Essex County chapter, Livingston, received $10,000 for a job readiness program; New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund, Newark, received $40,000 to provide counseling services to homeowners and buyers; Northwest Essex Community Healthcare Network, Belleville, received $31,000 to upgrade facility fixtures; Opportunity Project, Millburn, received $14,000 for a vocational program for people with brain injuries; Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey, Newark, received $9,800 to deliver HIV prevention, testing and counseling services; Home Improvement Program received $150,000 for general operations; and Home Improvement Revolving Loan Program received $150,000 for delivery costs.

A total of $469,298 was awarded to seven local social service agencies through the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Covenant House in Newark received $20,000 for emergency shelter operations; Family Promise of Essex County in Montclair received $32,000 for emergency shelter operations, $51,501 for rapid rehousing activities and $20,000 for homelessness prevention activities; St. James Social Service Corp. in Newark received $17,600 for homelessness prevention activities; Salvation Army in Montclair received $30,000 for emergency shelter operations, $30,000 for rapid rehousing activities and $20,000 for street outreach; Turning Point Community Services in Irvington received 20,000 for emergency shelter operations; United Community Corp. in Newark received $10,000 for emergency shelter operations and $15,000 for rapid rehousing activities; YMCA of Newark and Vicinity received $138,000 for emergency shelter operations and $30,000 for homelessness prevention activities; and Essex County received $35,197 for planning and administration.

“The beauty of the CDBG and ESG programs is their ability to fund a broad array of projects without affecting the budgets of the county, municipalities or organizations receiving the grants. This is a great example of a tax relief program that benefits all county citizens,” Essex County Department of Economic Development, Training and Employment Director Anibal Ramos said.

Municipalities and nonprofit organizations must meet specific criteria established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be eligible for grant funding. These funds have no impact on the county budget and cannot be used as revenue in the county’s operating budget.

