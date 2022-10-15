Early voting locations in Essex County announced

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:

Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue and Conger Street in Bloomfield.

East Orange City Hall, 44 City Hall Plaza in East Orange.

Fairfield Community Center, 221 Hollywood Ave. in Fairfield.

Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square in Irvington.

Verona Community Center, 880 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona.

Berson Education Center at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Essex County Complex Parking Garage, 50 W. Market St. in Newark.

Steven N. Adubato Sports Complex, Building No. 24, Branch Brook Park, Bloomfield and Lake avenues in Newark.

New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936-938 Berget St. in Newark.

West Side Park Community Cent4er, 600 S. 17th St. in Newark.