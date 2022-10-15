Early voting locations in Essex County announced

By on Comments Off on Early voting locations in Essex County announced

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:

  • Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue and Conger Street in Bloomfield.
  • East Orange City Hall, 44 City Hall Plaza in East Orange.
  • Fairfield Community Center, 221 Hollywood Ave. in Fairfield.
  • Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square in Irvington.
  • Verona Community Center, 880 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona.
  • Berson Education Center at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.
  • Essex County Complex Parking Garage, 50 W. Market St. in Newark.
  • Steven N. Adubato Sports Complex, Building No. 24, Branch Brook Park, Bloomfield and Lake avenues in Newark.
  • New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936-938 Berget St. in Newark.
  • West Side Park Community Cent4er, 600 S. 17th St. in Newark.

  , , , , , , ,

Early voting locations in Essex County announced added by on
View all posts by Editor →