Early voting locations in Essex County announced

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:
- Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue and Conger Street in Bloomfield.
- East Orange City Hall, 44 City Hall Plaza in East Orange.
- Fairfield Community Center, 221 Hollywood Ave. in Fairfield.
- Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square in Irvington.
- Verona Community Center, 880 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona.
- Berson Education Center at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.
- Essex County Complex Parking Garage, 50 W. Market St. in Newark.
- Steven N. Adubato Sports Complex, Building No. 24, Branch Brook Park, Bloomfield and Lake avenues in Newark.
- New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936-938 Berget St. in Newark.
- West Side Park Community Cent4er, 600 S. 17th St. in Newark.