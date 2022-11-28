Essex County announces COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic schedule

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County announced that the Essex County Division of Health is transitioning its COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic schedule for the winter. The new schedule began Monday, Nov. 28.

“Getting vaccinated is still the best defense against the COVID-19 virus and best protection from serious illness. We are continuing our mobile vaccination clinics to make sure everyone has access to these life-saving vaccines,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The new schedule is as follows:

Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Hall of Records Parking Garage conference room, 84 W. Market St. in Newark.

Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Watsessing Park Community Center, 38 Conger St. in Bloomfield.

Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Chris Gatling Community Center, 291 Union Ave. in Irvington.

Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Turtle Back Zoo’s Berson Education Building, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be offered at the mobile locations for people ages 6 years and older. COVID-19 testing is not being offered.

Appointments are recommended and can be made at essexcovid.org or 973-877-8456.