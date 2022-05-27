Essex County commemorates Memorial Day early at Veterans Memorial Park

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, May 24, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Armed Forces Memorial in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day. Laying a ceremonial wreath with the county executive were Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne; Commissioner Patricia Sebold; retired Navy and Naval Reservist Bill Squires from West Orange; Commissioner Len Luciano; U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill; county administrator Robert Jackson; Sheriff Armando Fontoura; Commissioner Tyshammie Cooper; register Juan Rivera; Commissioner Romaine Graham; surrogate Alturrick Kenney; Clarence Jackson from Disable American Veterans Chapter 3 in Newark; North Caldwell Mayor Joseph Alessi; Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz; Essex County Juvenile Detention Center Director Dennis Hughes; Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin; and Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.