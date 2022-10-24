Essex County holds fall 2022 compost bin and rain barrel sale

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold its fall 2022 compost bin and rain barrel sale. Backyard composting is an excellent way to reduce trash going to landfills and allows residents to make their own compost. Rain barrels reduce water costs, keep local water clean and provide a natural source of water for plants and gardens, all while reducing that amount of pollutants that enter storm drains.

For more information on what is being offered at this sale, visit essex.compostersale.com. Because the items are purchased in bulk, the county is able to sell them at reduced prices. The ordered deadline is Friday, Oct. 28.

Orders must be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 29 at one of two locations: from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Essex County Environmental Center, Garibaldi Hall, 621A Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland; and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, rear parking lot, 574 Valley St., Maplewood.