Essex County’s 2022 leaf collection schedule

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The schedule for Essex County’s 2022 leaf collection program along county roads has been announced.

To organize leaf collection on County roads, Essex County is divided into four sectors. There will be three pickups in each section of the county. Residents on county roads should check the county leaf collection schedule and coordinate their fall cleanup activities with the schedule. Leaves should be swept to the curb or placed in biodegradable bags at the curb no more than seven days before the scheduled pickup time. In addition, residents are asked to pile leaves at least 10 feet from a storm drain.

Leaves will be picked up as follows:

Section I, which is Cedar Grove, Millburn and West Orange: Monday, Oct. 24, to Saturday, Oct. 29; Sunday, Nov. 20, to Saturday, Nov. 26; and Sunday, Dec. 18, to Friday, Dec. 23.

Section II, which is South Orange and Maplewood: Saturday, Oct. 29, to Saturday, Nov. 5; Sunday, Nov. 27, to Saturday, Dec. 3; and Monday, Dec. 26, to Saturday, Dec. 31.

Section III, which is Belleville and East Orange: Sunday, Nov. 6, to Saturday, Nov. 12; Sunday, Dec. 4, to Saturday, Dec. 10; and Sunday, Jan. 1, to Saturday, Jan. 7. The last pickup will be made only if it is needed.

Section IV, which is Irvington, Newark and Orange: Sunday, Nov. 13, to Saturday, Nov. 19; Sunday, Dec. 11, to Saturday, Dec. 17; and Sunday, Jan. 8, to Saturday, Jan. 14. The last pickup will be made only if it is needed.

Essex County has entered into shared services agreements with Bloomfield, Caldwell, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Montclair, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona and West Caldwell. In these municipalities, the local department of public works will collect leaves on county roads. If your property is located on a county road in one of these towns, consult your municipal public works department for more information or to obtain a schedule.

Residents who have questions about the leaf collection schedule may call the Essex County Department of Public Works at 973-226-8500, ext. 0.